Distressed by Mamata Banerjee event cancellation: St Stephen’s College staff body

A week after the scheduled talk of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was cancelled, allegedly by the St Stephen’s College’s principal citing inadequate permission and infrastructure, the Staff Association of the college Wednesday said there was an “unprecedented violation of protocol and tradition” by the administration in doing so.

The Trinamool Congress had alleged that the talk was cancelled because of “pressure from a Union Minister”. Banerjee was due to speak on August 1 on the ‘Idea of India’. The talk was organised by the Planning Forum — a student body of the college.

Sources said the principal cancelled at the last moment, saying that he “wasn’t kept in the loop” and that proper procedure to seek permission was not followed.

In its meeting held on August 6, the Staff Association said it was “distressed” by the event’s last-minute cancellation. “The Staff Association is deeply troubled by the unprecedented violation of protocol and tradition, on the part of the administration. Never before in the living memory of the College, if not in its entire history, has the College ever demonstrated such a grave breach of etiquette towards a visiting dignitary and constitutional functionary,” it said in it’s resolution.

Staff Association President Nandita Narain said the resolution could not be passed earlier as the teachers did not have adequate information on the issue. “We learnt of the matter through media reports, so it took us time to collect enough information to be able to hold a meeting on it. We haven’t spoken to the principal yet on the matter as he’s not very accessible. However, we have an appointment with him tomorrow for some other issue,” she said.

College Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

