Distant relative held for kidnap, murder of six-year-old girl in Southeast Delhi

A 23-year-old man was on Monday arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, police said.
According to the police, the accused is a distant relative of the child and lives close to her house.
Police said that the motive behind the crime is yet to ascertained, but have not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.
Officers said a complaint was received on the night of February 19 from a resident of Sarai Kale Khan who stated that his six-year-old daughter, last seen around 3 pm that day, had gone missing. A case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sunlight Colony police station around 1 am on February 20 and search teams were deployed immediately, they said.
During the investigation, police scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality and found that the child was last seen with the accused, after which he was held.
Police said the accused is a labourer and is related to the family through marriage. They also said that he had accompanied the girl’s father when he had gone to lodge the missing complaint and allegedly attempted to mislead investigators.
“The accused initially lied. However, when confronted with the CCTV evidence, he confessed to the crime. He told police that on February 19, he took the child to an isolated area near IP Park and hit her on the head with a brick. He then dumped her body into a well,” said DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.
At his instance, the body was recovered from the well with the help of the State Disaster Response Force, police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. They also confirmed that the girl had an injury on the head.
Sections related to murder was later added to the FIR, and further investigation is under way, police said. Officers added that the exact motive will be clear only after medical reports arrive.
