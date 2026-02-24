Distant relative held for kidnap, murder of six-year-old girl in Southeast Delhi

During the investigation, police scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality and found that the child was last seen with the accused, after which he was held.

A 23-year-old man was on Monday arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, police said.

According to the police, the accused is a distant relative of the child and lives close to her house.

Police said that the motive behind the crime is yet to ascertained, but have not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.

Officers said a complaint was received on the night of February 19 from a resident of Sarai Kale Khan who stated that his six-year-old daughter, last seen around 3 pm that day, had gone missing. A case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sunlight Colony police station around 1 am on February 20 and search teams were deployed immediately, they said.