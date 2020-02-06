Disquiet in Shaheen Bagh over woman posing as protester

Gunja Kapoor was taken away by police Gunja Kapoor was taken away by police

Shaheen Bagh witnessed commotion Wednesday morning after a burqa-clad woman, later identified as Gunja Kapoor, was caught allegedly recording protesters using a hidden camera.

Kapoor runs a YouTube channel called “Right Narrative” with under 6,000 subscribers, and her Twitter bio reads “analyst, amateur writer”. The pinned tweet on Kapoor’s account is a screenshot of PM Narendra Modi’s account following hers, with the caption: “I couldn’t have asked for a happier New Year gift! Thanks a ton PM @narendramodi ji for this acknowledgment. We are your foot soldiers in building India as the Vishwa Guru.”

In videos doing the rounds on social media, protesters can be seen questioning Kapoor about her intentions, and she can be heard identifying herself as ‘Barkha’.

Upasna Sharma, a social worker who was at the protest, alleged, “She was sitting among the women in a burqa and attracted suspicion when she started asking a group why they were protesting. People noticed she was repeatedly fiddling with her collar, where we later found a hidden camera.”

On Tuesday, she had posted a video on her channel criticising the protester whose four-month-old baby died, allegedly due to exposure to the cold at the protests. On February 3, she posted a two-minute video titled ‘Himmat kaise hui Kejriwal?’ over his alleged “derogatory remarks against Purvanchalis”.

On January 29, she posted a video of an interview with JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar, where she asked him why news of “anti-national sloganeering” and “students protesting on the streets” come only from JNU.

Saqib, a volunteer at Shaheen Bagh, said: “We asked her to show her Aadhaar card, which showed she is not Muslim. We have no problem with people coming here, but why did she feel the need to pretend to be Muslim and change her identity?”

DCP (South East) R P Meena said: “Local police took her out and she was released soon after.”

Later, Kapoor tweeted: “I am safe & sound. Thank you everyone for your prayers and support. I am overwhelmed by it. Special thank you & gratitude to @DelhiPolice” She could not be contacted for a comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.