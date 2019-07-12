‘During disqualification hearing, two AAP MLAs deny joining BJP’

During the hearing seeking disqualification of Bijwasan MLA Devinder Sehrawat and Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai in the Delhi Assembly Thursday, AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the two leaders, in an affidavit, stated that they have not joined the BJP.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, press conferences were held at the BJP headquarters, in the presence of MP Vijay Goel, during which it was announced that the two MLAs had joined the party. Thereafter, Bharadwaj moved a petition seeking their disqualification.

However, the two MLAs stated that all news reports on them joining the BJP are fabricated, claimed Bharadwaj.

Sehrawat told The Indian Express that sharing the stage does not necessarily mean they have joined the BJP.

“It involves certain formalities; just sharing a stage doesn’t mean one becomes a member. One can extend support to an ideology or to a person… (AAP chief) Arvind Kejriwal extended support to Rahul Gandhi… that doesn’t mean he joined the Congress,” he claimed.

When asked about the press conference at the BJP office, Bajpai said he is “impressed” with the ideals of PM Modi.

Sehrawat added, “Our legal team demanded to know if the question of the two of us joining the BJP was based on petitioner Bharadwaj’s personal knowledge or newspaper reports.”

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has issued notices to rebel AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar, on Bharadwaj’s petitions seeking their disqualification.