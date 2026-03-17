‘Dispute over pay, leave’: Bank manager shot dead in Ghaziabad; guard arrested

People present outside the branch at the time of the incident told police that shortly after a gunshot was heard, the guard was seen stepping out with a gun in his hand.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readGhaziabadMar 17, 2026 07:46 AM IST
Officers said the accused had fled with his service weapon.Officers said the accused had fled with his service weapon.
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A 37-year-old manager of Punjab & Sind Bank’s Ghaziabad branch was allegedly shot dead by its security guard inside the premises on Monday afternoon following an argument over leave, police said. The accused, identified as Ravindra Hooda, was arrested along with his accomplice Sheeshpal later in the evening, they said.

“The victim was shot over a dispute related to salary and leave. Both the accused had come with an intent of murdering the victim. The accused (Hooda) had retired from the Army in 2018,” an officer said. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Sharma, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad) Surendranath Tiwari said that the incident took place around 1:45 pm. Police said Hooda allegedly opened fire at Sharma during an argument. “Sharma sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the DCP said.

He added that Hooda had not reported to work on Monday. “He reached the branch in the afternoon, picked up his rifle and shot at the manager,” DCP Tiwari said.

Officers said the accused had fled with his service weapon.

A case was subsequently registered, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad) Gyan Prakash Rai said that preliminary probe suggested that Hooda had been in a dispute with the manager for several days.

People present outside the branch at the time of the incident told police that shortly after a gunshot was heard, the guard was seen stepping out with a gun in his hand. Soon after, the manager was rushed to a hospital on a motorcycle, police said.

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Police said that CCTV footage from the bank and nearby establishments were being examined.

One of the purported footage, they said, showed the security guard rushing out of the bank.

 

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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