‘Dispute over pay, leave’: Bank manager shot dead in Ghaziabad; guard arrested

Officers said the accused had fled with his service weapon.

A 37-year-old manager of Punjab & Sind Bank’s Ghaziabad branch was allegedly shot dead by its security guard inside the premises on Monday afternoon following an argument over leave, police said. The accused, identified as Ravindra Hooda, was arrested along with his accomplice Sheeshpal later in the evening, they said.

“The victim was shot over a dispute related to salary and leave. Both the accused had come with an intent of murdering the victim. The accused (Hooda) had retired from the Army in 2018,” an officer said. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Sharma, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad) Surendranath Tiwari said that the incident took place around 1:45 pm. Police said Hooda allegedly opened fire at Sharma during an argument. “Sharma sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the DCP said.