Disproportionate assets case: Ex-CM Chautala seeks suspension of sentence, Delhi HC seeks CBI response

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala’s appeal against his conviction by a lower court in a disproportionate assets case.

On May 27, a Rouse Avenue Court sentenced Chautala to a rigorous imprisonment of 4 years for having acquired assets to the tune of Rs 2.81 crores beyond his known sources of income. Justice Yogesh Khanna of the High Court also issued notice to the CBI on Chautala’s application for suspension of sentence during the pendency of the appeal, and listed it for hearing on July 25.

Chautala’s counsel, Senior Advocate Sudhir Nandrajog argued that he was charged for having disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.9 Crore but was convicted for only Rs 2.81 crore. “Even at the stage of [CrPC Section] 313, I am not even put to it that now the charge against me is of Rs 2.81 Crore,” he argued, adding that Chautala could not have been convicted for ‘Y’ amount when he was charged and questioned for ‘X’ amount during the trial.

Nandrajog also contended that the documents presented during the trial were not proven in accordance with the law. He said that when an application was moved for it, the court had said that it would be decided at an appropriate stage and as part of final order. However, Nandrajog said, there is no absolutely no reference to the same in the trial court’s verdict.

Claiming that Chautala has spent more than 5 years and six months in prison in the case, his counsel submitted that he is entitled to be released immediately. Nandrajog also submitted a RTI response from jail authorities which the court was told states that he has spent more than 5 years in prison in the case.

Justice Khanna said that he will call for nominal roll from the jail and give a short date for decision on the application for suspension of sentence.

On May 21, the trial court convicted Chautala for offences under Section 13(1)(e) read with Section 13(2) of the PC Act, saying that disproportionate assets acquired by the accused during the check period were to the tune of 103 percent of the known sources of income. While ordering confiscation of his four properties in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula, the lower court also had imposed a fine of Rs 50 Lakh on him.

“Accused has failed to satisfactorily account for such disproportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which he acquired assets during the check period,” Special Judge Vikas Dhull had said.