Disproportionate assets case: After Centre go-ahead, CBI chargesheets Satyendar Jain

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, his wife and four of his associates in a disproportionate assets case. The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the agency on August 24 last year, for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The case was registered against Jain, his wife Poonam and four of his associates. Four companies — Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited — were also named in the case.

The CBI had alleged that Jain had laundered money and had assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore.

“As per the information, money in cash was given, allegedly by main beneficiary, Jain, through his associates to some Kolkata-based entry operators of different shell companies for providing accommodation entries in lieu of cash. Thereafter, these entry operators re-routed the money in form of investment through shares of the above mentioned companies… As per the I-T department investigation, the main beneficiary of the financial transaction is Jain,” the CBI had earlier alleged.

The agency had said that the money received back from the shell company operators, in the form of investment in shares, was used to purchase agricultural land worth Rs 27.69 crore in Delhi during 2010-11 to 2013-14.

The agency, in its FIR, alleged that Jain, while working as a minister in Delhi from February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, acquired assets, movable and immovable, to the tune of Rs 1.62 crore in his and family members’ names, “which are disproportionate to his “known sources of income which he cannot satisfactorily account for”.

After the Centre had granted CBI sanction to prosecute Jain, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had called BJP an “enemy of Delhiites”.

“Satyendar Jain formulated the scheme to regularise unauthorised colonies. The Centre did not pass it, but filed a case against Jain. BJP is against regularising unauthorised colonies,” he had tweeted.