Disposable food containers to ludo and table tennis: Life at the ITBP facility

A total of 112 evacuees brought from Wuhan, China, on February 27 are being quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force campus in Chhawla.

The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus was reported from Delhi on Wednesday, with a 45-year-old man with a travel history to Italy testing positive for the virus.

At Chhawla, the 112 evacuees include 80 men and 32 women.

At the quarantine facility, a suspected patient is isolated from the general population to prevent spread of the virus. According to officials, the suspected patients are kept in the isolation ward till the time they test positive for the disease. If the patient tests positive, he/she is immediately referred to designated hospitals for treatment.

“Each and every patient is kept at a distance of two metres from each other at the quarantine facility. Wearing a mask is mandatory, and food and beverages are provided in disposable containers. Even bedsheets and pillow covers are of disposable material so that they can’t be reused. Disposable items have a shelf life of one-two days. The protocol is being circulated from China only,” said Vivek Pandey, spokesperson, ITBP.

A swab test is conducted to get a confirmation for the disease. The samples are sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune and the results come out in 24 hours.

“At times, the results come out in 12 hours. The WHO guidelines also say that if someone is infected with the virus, even then one needs to be isolated for 14 days as a preventive measure,” he added.

Being isolated for 14 days, the patient tends to get restless, so there is a facility for entertainment. From having a common area for watching TV to playing ludo and table tennis, the facility offers a host of activities.

“The only limitation is that they can’t go out of the facility and cannot remove the mask at any cost. Even at the time of dining, it has to be ensured they are not called together. Instead, they are called group-wise so there is no transmission of the virus from one group to another,” he said.

The 112 evacuees will complete two weeks on March 12 after which the administration will decide the further course of action.

Earlier this month, 406 passengers were released from the camp after they tested negative for the virus.

They were advised for home isolation of 14 days.

