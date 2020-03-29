Disinfectant ordered by Delhi Jal Board stuck in transit due to lockdown

The DJB also plans to order more disinfectants for other divisions, but officials said the manufacturer has stopped taking orders at present citing difficulties in manufacturing and transportation. The DJB also plans to order more disinfectants for other divisions, but officials said the manufacturer has stopped taking orders at present citing difficulties in manufacturing and transportation.

Disinfectants ordered by the Delhi Jal Board from a manufacturer based in Maharashtra are stuck in transit over “logistical problems” due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A division of the department had ordered 125 litres of disinfectants, on an “immediate basis”, for five of its laboratories at the water and sewage treatment plants on March 14. However, there has been a disruption in the shipping of these products due to the lockdown. They are now stuck in transit in Surat, Gujarat, said officials.

“There is an urgent need for these disinfectants because the current stock we have would hardly last us two-three days,” said a DJB official. The 125 litres of chemicals the company had ordered could be diluted and made into over 500 litres of disinfectant for sanitising the laboratories and offices.

The DJB also plans to order more disinfectants for other divisions, but officials said the manufacturer has stopped taking orders at present citing difficulties in manufacturing and transportation.

An official of the company that is producing the disinfectants said its factories were not allowed to function properly for some time, until its representatives met with authorities in Maharashtra and told them about their problems.

As manufacturing operations are getting back to normal, there is now a problem with transportation of a backlog of products accumulated over time.

“The courier service provider has not been able to operate smoothly. It had stopped services temporarily when the lockdown began and resumed them a day ago. For now, it is shipping products only twice a week, and only if there is a slot available,” said an official from the manufacturing company.

He added, “It is not clear right now how long it would take to send the disinfectants to the DJB. We are also engaging with local logistics firms on this.”

