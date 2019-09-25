Dishonoured cheque: Man to pay Rs 2.02 cr in case from 22 years ago

Convicting a 76-year-old of giving dishonoured cheques to an Indian Air Force squadron leader in 1997, a Delhi court imposed a cost of Rs 2.02 crore on him. “The criminal’s reformation serves a great social purpose and society itself becomes the greatest beneficiary of this reformation by being freed from his depredations…,” the court observed.

The squadron leader, M Satish, had invested Rs 2 crore in a fixed deposit scheme run by the convict, Jeevan Kumar, and two other accused, N P Gadgil and Arun Anand, both directors of M/s Western India Industries Ltd. The firm has since shut down and Satish received bounced cheques. Metropolitan Magistrate Dheeraj Mor found Kumar guilty, and ordered an FIR against Gadgil and Anand, who are absconding.

Wing Commander M I Akhtar, the complainant’s counsel, asked to send Kumar to two years of rigorous imprisonment “so that it has a deterrent effect on like-minded persons, who embezzle the invested amount of innocent investors…” Countering this, Sumit Kumar, the counsel for the accused, sought a lenient sentence, considering his client’s age.

The court said, “No single theory, whether deterrent, preventive, retributive or reformative, can help in eliminating crimes and criminals from society. Only through an effective combination of two or more of these theories, an ideal penal programme can be drawn to combat crimes.” As the convict has faced trial for 22 years, the court said it would be harsh if he is sent to prison, and imposed a cost of Rs 2,01,91,667 on Kumar.