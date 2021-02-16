Law doesn’t differentiate between 22-year-old and 50-year-old: Delhi Police chief on Disha Ravi’s arrest

Delhi Police Chief Tuesday said her arrest was made in accordance with law and that it doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. (Disha Ravi/Facebook)

Dismissing reports there were lapses in the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava Tuesday said her arrest was made in accordance with law and that it doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old.

“As far as Disha’s arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law doesn’t differentiate between a 22-yr-old & a 50-yr-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to 5-day Police custody. It’s false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Delhi Police has also written to video conferencing platform Zoom, seeking details of those who participated in the January 11 meeting organised allegedly by a pro-Khalistani group to prepare a protest “toolkit” backing the farmers’ agitation, officials said.

Police alleged that Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting through Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital that left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

“The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing app Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting on January 11,” the official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath said, “Nikita and Shantanu had on January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the ‘toolkit’ titled ‘Global Farmer Strike’ and ‘Global Day of Action, 26 January’.”