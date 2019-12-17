Discussion on Anaj Mandi fire brings North MCD tension to surface

The fire at Old Delhi’s Anaj Mandi killed 44 people. (File) The fire at Old Delhi’s Anaj Mandi killed 44 people. (File)

The confrontation between the deliberative and executive wing of the North MCD again came to the fore during house meeting Monday with AAP leader of opposition Surjeet Singh accusing civic body commissioner Varsha Joshi of smiling when he raised the issue of the fire at Old Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, which killed 44 people.

Joshi denied the charge and said that even a monster would not smile at such an incident. She also asked Singh not to make such allegations.

However, Singh, along with other leaders, came to the well of the house and demanded an apology and suspension of officials responsible.

Joshi replied, “I am in trauma all 24 hours due to this incident, there has been an inquiry constituted… no one would be able to escape.” She said it is not fair to blame an officer who is not involved in the incident.

Mayor Avtar Singh tried to intervene but the leaders refused to return to their seats. After the drama persisted for long, Joshi came to the well of the House and said, “I am requesting you with folded hands to listen to me.”

The house, which was called to discuss the fire, was dissolved with no concrete discussion.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App