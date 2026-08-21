‘Discrepancy’ in ID verification records: 49 Prison department officials to lose job

Officials said the verification exercise covered 477 prison personnel, appointed in 2020. According to the department, discrepancies were detected in the records of 50, posted across the Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini prison complexes. (File)

As many as 49 officials of the Delhi Prisons department will be terminated from service with the Delhi High Court last week setting aside a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had put a stay on their termination.

The affected employees include nine assistant superintendents, 39 warders and two matrons. The action followed a recommendation from the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), which flagged inconsistencies in the identity verification records of the recruits.

In December 2023, the jail authorities had discontinued the services of 50 officials after discrepancies were allegedly detected in their biometric records and photographs during a verification exercise linked to their recruitment. The CAT, however, put a stay on their termination. Only one of them, identified as Ashok Kumar, never joined work.