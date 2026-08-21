‘Discrepancy’ in ID verification records: 49 Prison department officials to lose job

The action followed a recommendation from the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), which flagged inconsistencies in the identity verification records of the recruits.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiAug 21, 2026 02:17 AM IST
Discrepancy in ID verification records, Delhi Prisons department, delhi Prison department officials to lose job, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), delhi high court, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsOfficials said the verification exercise covered 477 prison personnel, appointed in 2020. According to the department, discrepancies were detected in the records of 50, posted across the Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini prison complexes. (File)
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As many as 49 officials of the Delhi Prisons department will be terminated from service with the Delhi High Court last week setting aside a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that had put a stay on their termination.

The affected employees include nine assistant superintendents, 39 warders and two matrons. The action followed a recommendation from the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), which flagged inconsistencies in the identity verification records of the recruits.

In December 2023, the jail authorities had discontinued the services of 50 officials after discrepancies were allegedly detected in their biometric records and photographs during a verification exercise linked to their recruitment. The CAT, however, put a stay on their termination. Only one of them, identified as Ashok Kumar, never joined work.

An order signed by the officer in charge of the Establishment Branch, Prison Headquarters, said: “Accordingly, the Impugned Orders of the Tribunal dated 30.04.2024, 27.05.2025. 04.03.2025 and 25.02.2025, challenged in the present batch, are set aside. However, it is declared that the appointment of the Respondents shall stand cancelled.”

“Conseguently, the interim orders passed by the Tribunal in the respective Original Applications, insofar as they continued the Respondents in service, shall stand vacated. The Respondents shall not be entitled to consequential benefits flowing solely from the orders of the Tribunal which have been set aside by this Court,” the order stated.

Officials said the verification exercise covered 477 prison personnel, appointed in 2020. According to the department, discrepancies were detected in the records of 50, posted across the Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini prison complexes.

The employees are currently on probation. Following the DSSSB report, the Prison department issued notices seeking an explanation from those concerned before proceeding with termination of their services.

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A senior official said the identity-verification exercise followed concerns raised soon after the 2020 recruitment drive. The DSSSB had subsequently sought physical verification of the newly appointed personnel in 2021 amid apprehensions that irregularities could have occurred during the selection process.

Officials said the exercise took considerable time to complete. Some recruits allegedly failed to appear for verification on scheduled occasions, citing different reasons, which contributed to delays in completing the process.

The prison administration is now examining the circumstances surrounding the discrepancies and whether or not they point to an organised recruitment-related fraud.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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