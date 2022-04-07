Discounts are back but liquor sales yet to gather momentum in Delhi

Days after the Delhi government allowed the liquor L-7Z licensees to offer discounts up to 25 per cent, stores across the city have put up huge banners and posters with taglines such as ‘Dhamaka Offer’.

However, unlike the last time when such offers were available, the shops are wearing a deserted look with fewer people, with store owners attributing it to the ongoing Navratri and Ramzan.

Wine and beer shops at INA, Sarojini Nagar, Okhla, NSIC, Green Park, Bhikaji Cama Place and Safdurjung Enclave, where people had been queuing up even before the opening hours during the February sale, were deserted except for about 7-9 customers in the non-peak hours when The Indian Express visited.

“We put up posters on the same day the government allowed discounts on MRP of liquor but the crowd is less as compared to last time. Primary reasons are Navratri and Ramzan, and many people are unaware of the sale,” said a staffer at an INA liquor shop. The liquor vendors expect crowds to increase in the coming days.

However, shops saw a decent crowd in the evening peak hours after 6. “The numbers have increased after the announcement of the discount. The crowd is not as massive as it was in February, but people are visiting in the evenings. Earlier, hardly 60-70 persons were seen, now more than 150 are coming at that time. After the discount was discontinued, our sale came down but we are expecting it will increase more after the festive season,” said the manager at a Sarojini Nagar liquor showroom.

The Universal Wine and Beer Shop at Safdurjung Enclave near Kamal Cinema had fresh stock of beer and imported liquor as well as posters with details of all imported liquors brands, prices and discounts.

“We are currently not doing any promotions about sale to avoid crowds. We have just put up posters. Once Navratri is over, we will give a fresh push with ‘buy one get one’ or ‘one plus two sales’ of beer as summer is coming. But the discount will be given phase-wise, so the crowd is under control,” said staff at Universal Liquor shop.

A shop at Green Park, however, has put up huge posters saying ‘Dhamaka offer, 25% offer’.

“The sale will get a boost from next week. Currently, many people don’t know that the discount is back. We will also start an aggressive promotion on social media,” said a shopkeeper requesting not to be named.

Currently, all liquor shops are offering 25 per cent discount on imported brands, 20 per cent discount on Indian made liquors and 15 per cent on beers.

“I bought two liquor cartons and stored them during the sale, so there is no scarcity, and it will run for two more weeks,” said Indrajeet, a resident of RK Puram.