Discord within as BJP chooses district, mandal presidents

Gupta met party workers from South Delhi, Monday

The Delhi BJP has finalised the names of 14 district presidents and 250 mandal presidents who will be part of a new team that will contest municipal polls in 2022 and help expand and strengthen the party in the capital.

Sources said that while most MPs managed to get district presidents of their choice appointed, former Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri aren’t too upbeat with one district president each in their constituency of Navin Shahdara and South Delhi respectively. There are two district presidents in each of the seven parliamentary constituencies, and they form the backbone of the party’s outreach efforts, acting as the main representatives next in line to the MP.

Some party workers from South Delhi gathered outside the state office in Pant Marg Monday to raise their concerns. “Some of them threatened to resign, demanding new functionaries,” said a senior leader.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “I have assured them that their concerns will be looked into… When undertaking such a large exercise, there can be some concerns here and there. But the important thing is that most people are happy with the exercise.”

MPs Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir and Parvesh Sahib Singh’s choices have either been accommodated or they have got district presidents with whom they have no issues.

The choice of district president can emerge as a bone of contention between MPs and the state organisation, with each of the seven wanting people of their choice to get the post.

The selection of some mandal presidents has also left a section disappointed. In the first list of 250 mandal (ward) presidents, 80 percent are new faces, as part of the ongoing organisational restructuring in the party.

There are 280 ward units of the BJP in Delhi. Sources said some Sikh leaders are unhappy as just three Sikhs have been picked at the mandal level, and none at the district level. BJP national secretary R P Singh, however, said, “The team’s expansion is still awaited and we are hopeful more Sikh faces will be included in the state team and further expansion of mandal team, especially in seats like Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Jangpura, Shahdara.”

Party leaders, including former and current ward presidents, councilors, legislators, parliamentarians and state office bearers, were consulted while making the selection, the BJP had said earlier.

The BJP’s central leadership has appointed its national general secretary Arun Singh and Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar as observers for organisational restructuring of the Delhi unit, which is headed by Gupta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd