Discontent rumbles in Delhi BJP: Two spokespersons exit WhatsApp groups

BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Tajinder Bagga are upset with the state leadership for a while over not being given “due representation and responsibilities". (File)

With municipal polls only months away, and the BJP facing three-term anti-incumbency, discontent has been brewing among a section of leaders in the party’s Delhi unit.

BJP spokespersons Tajinder Bagga and Harish Khurana are said to be upset with the state leadership for a while over not being given “due representation and responsibilities”.

Bagga, who has over 7 lakh followers on Twitter, removed his party credentials from his handle’s bio. It had earlier read “BJP spokesperson”, which he had later changed to “BJP Karyakarta, BJP MLA candidate Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha, Swayamsevak”.

A senior BJP leader said that Bagga was earlier unhappy when he was not given the post of the youth wing president and instead continued as a spokesperson. “Last week he was removed from three WhatsApp groups for party spokespersons, but was added again on Tuesday. He, however, left these groups,” said a senior BJP leader, who is also one of the party spokespersons.

When contacted, Bagga said that it was for the party to comment on the matter.

Sources said that Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, also left most of the party WhatsApp groups, including those of spokespersons and office bearers, as he was unhappy over not getting ample representation in the party platforms. Being a senior member of Delhi BJP, sources said, Khurana feels ignored.

Khurana had earlier threatened to resign from the post of spokesperson, which he has held for over ten years, as he has been pushing for an office-bearer post. He had also sought a ticket in last year’s assembly elections but was denied.

Delhi BJP’s media head Naveen Kumar, meanwhile, sought to downplay the incident and said that Khurana is very much part of the party’s WhatsApp groups, while Bagga “might have changed his phone”.

Senior leaders in the party said that several leaders who were part of former Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari’s team, have not been given any party posts this time. This includes former vice-president Shazia Ilmi, former general secretary Ravinder Gupta and Rajesh Bhatia, who have distanced themselves from state leadership.

“We have a battery of experienced people who are politically sound. Some of them have mass following on social media and some on the ground. Each has their importance. The MCD elections are less than a year away and if we want to put up a good show we will have to bring everyone together,” said a senior BJP leader.