Discoms to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Delhi-NCR, especially in winter months: Air quality panel

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed electricity distribution companies to assess the power demand and take measures to ensure uninterrupted supply in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly between October and February when the air quality deteriorates.

These directions are meant to control air pollution by restricting the use of diesel generator sets, as per a recent order issued by the CAQM.

The CAQM has also directed the Delhi government and the state governments in the NCR to take up the matter with the power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted supply. Non-compliance may lead to penal action against the power distribution companies or the officials concerned, and levying of environmental compensation charges, the order states.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which comes into force when the air quality deteriorates in winter, the use of diesel generator sets is banned, except for emergency use, when the AQI reaches the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the order, industries and associations have informed the commission that units are compelled to use generator sets owing to interruptions in regular power supply, and that continuous industrial processes, and safety and security equipment, demand uninterrupted supply of power.

Earlier this month, the ban on the use of diesel generator sets, which had been in place from October 28 onwards, had been lifted.

In addition to the discoms in Delhi, the directions have been issued to distribution companies in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan for the districts that are in the NCR.

On Friday, the AQI in Delhi was 286, in the ‘poor’ category. On account of better wind speed and light rainfall, the air quality is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.