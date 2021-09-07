Dirty water stagnant for days, disease fears rise in JJ colony

Residents of Bhalswa JJ Colony-2 in Northeast Delhi fear an outbreak of dengue or malaria due to stagnation of sewage water for a week. People, including school-going children, were seen wading through dirty water at the main market and streets of C6, C5 and D6 blocks.

Two small drains running along the market were clogged while the main drain was blocked with garbage. Instead of emptying out sewage water into the main drain, a water pump installed by the North MCD was circulating it back to the colony, residents claimed.

“First, rainwater entered our homes a week ago. Now, we are struggling with foul-smelling sewage. We have knocked on everybody’s doors, but to no avail. When we went to the councillor (Vijay Bhagat), he said first get the main drain cleaned as it comes under the Delhi government. Another official also says get this or that done,” said Ali Ansari, a resident. With around 3,000 households in the area, 15,000-odd people are said to be affected.

Nasimun, a scrap seller, said a few children in her lane had fallen sick: “We can’t run errands nor can I go to work. The government keeps asking us to wash hands or maintain social distancing. What about this dirty water? Will it not become a breeding ground for malaria or dengue, like in UP?”

Viral fever and dengue have claimed at least 50 lives in UP’s Firozabad district.

Residents alleged that a faulty drainage system was another reason for flooding. “A few months ago, officials connected small drains from nearby Swarup Nagar to the main drain without any regard for its carrying capacity,” claimed Abdul Kalam, who runs a construction material shop.

A North MCD official said due to its low-lying location, the locality is flood-prone. “The JJ Colony has to be raised so sewage water does not collect,” said NDMC engineer Jitendra Dabas.

AAP’s Badli MLA Ajesh Yadav said he had given Rs 3 crore from his MLALAD funds to the civic body for the development of the colony. “But there is politics too. The BJP-led North MCD does not want to utilise the money. However, I am trying everything to help residents,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner (Civil Lines) Satnam Singh said he had asked his engineers to pump out sewage water at the earliest.