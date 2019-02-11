Directors of Amrapali Dream Valley booked

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has registered a case against Amrapali Dream Valley Private Limited and two directors for allegedly cheating their buyers.

Police said they registered a case on February 8 against the company and its two directors, Anil Kumar Sharma and Amresh Kumar. “The complainants are allottees of the apartments in the project of the accused persons, namely Amrapali Enchante in the Noida Extension region.The accused were charged under IPC sections 406, 420 and 120B,” a police officer said.

The complainants claimed the accused devised a scheme, wherein they asked the complainants to make the payment of a major portion of the total consideration of the proposed apartment, in lieu of which the accused offered to give possession of the apartments. But possession has not been delivered till date, said police.