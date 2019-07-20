Directive to cops: Avoid sleeveless, jeans, western dresses

To maintain dress code decorum under his jurisdiction, additional DCP (Central district) Anant Mittal has issued a directive stating that all police personnel should wear formal clothes even when in plainclothes while on duty.

Mittal issued the order hours after he was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the Home Ministry. The order, issued on July 18, has been circulated in all police stations and different branches of Central district.“It has been noticed that police officials, including women staff, even while in plainclothes used to wear jeans, T-shirts, especially women staff tops, sleeveless and western style dress that does not look proper in office premises/police station and against the dress code (sic),” the order states.

“Henceforth, all officials, including women staff, are hereby directed to wear formal dress even when in plain clothes. The wearing of T-shirts, sports shoes, tops, low-waist trousers will not be tolerated. The male staff can wear trousers and shirts as usual, while the female staff can wear sarees, salwar suit/kurta, trousers/shirts, etc. The supervisory officers will ensure proper check of the directions. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously,” it states.

When contacted, Mittal told The Indian Express that the intent is to maintain the dress code.

Sources said the decision was taken after a few officers were seen dressed casually: “When asked if they were on duty, they replied in the affirmative. Mittal then discussed the issue with his seniors and… got the order drafted.”