Direct govt to enforce manual scavenging Act: PIL in High Court

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court Monday seeking directions to the Delhi government to ensure strict compliance of the 2013 law on manual scavengers, enacted for their rehabilitation and prohibiting such a practice.

Advocate and activist Amit Sahni mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, which agreed to hear it on Tuesday.

The PIL pressed for an urgent hearing on the ground that implementation of the law would “prevent loss of lives due to manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks”.

“It requires to put an end to this social evil and inhuman treatment of manual scavengers,” Sahni said, adding that despite a blanket ban on the same, manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks is still done.

The plea highlighted that “excreta in sewers creates harmful gases such as sulphur, methane and others that can cause severe damage and even death” of the persons cleaning it.

Referring to various deaths in the national capital inside septic tanks, the PIL sought a probe in the “illegal and unlawful cleaning of sewerage by manual scavengers near Netaji Subhash Place on April 3, 2019…”