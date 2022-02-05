Dip in surgeries, delayed diagnosis, treatment: Cancer care hit since outbreak of pandemic

Two years of the pandemic have severely hampered cancer treatment, resulting in a delay in seeking care and diagnosis, surgeries being pushed back, and patients discontinuing treatment, said experts this World Cancer Day.

“When there is a surge, and related lockdowns or hospital closures for other treatments, patients who have already been diagnosed and are under treatment falter, miss schedules, and sometimes completely give up treatment. We have seen that compliance falls in such situations. Then, there are patients who have symptoms but do not or cannot seek timely care. By the time they are diagnosed, they are at advanced stages of cancer and the prognosis is poorer,” said Dr Prashant Mathur, director of ICMR’s National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.

The data for the National Cancer Registry is collected and reported by the institute. They have collected data on the impact of the pandemic on cancer care over the two years, which is currently being analysed, Dr Mathur said.

“Nowadays, telemedicine is picking up and that is benefitting people. There are efforts being made by hospitals to reach out to patients. Patients from one part of the country do not have to travel just to seek care. They can go to a nearby centre and a specialist consultation can be sought through telemedicine so that there is no delay,” he said.

However, repeated closures of services have resulted in fewer surgeries and patients coming back with their disease having progressed even at a premier institute such as the AIIMS. There was a 12% to 50% reduction in the number of cancer surgeries performed for different cancer sites at AIIMS in 2020 as compared to 2019, as per hospital data.

“When those who were supposed to undergo the surgery aren’t able to due to Covid-19 situation, we try to manage them with metronomic therapy (a new type of chemotherapy where lower doses are given orally repeatedly over a long period). In around 40% patients, despite being given the metronomic therapy, the disease progressed,” said Dr MD Ray, professor of oncology at AIIMS.

Even though there are always queues for surgeries, the doctors before the pandemic prioritised those who needed surgeries urgently so such situations did not arise, he said.

Dr Abhishek Shankar, an alumnus of the same institute and currently an associate professor at AIIMS Patna, said that there are as many as 1 lakh cancer patients who remained undiagnosed every month during the pandemic. “The theme for this year’s Cancer Day is ‘Close the Care Gap’. However, the pandemic has only resulted in an increase of this gap with people facing job loss, wage loss, and decline in their incomes. The disparity in cancer care has gone up, and when there is a difference in access there will be worse outcomes. Plus, 90% of cancer treatment centres in the country are in urban areas while 75% of the country lives in rural areas. People have to go to cities for treatment and for that, they need resources. It is also difficult to do this when there are restrictions in place because of the pandemic,” he said.