Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi show: Security at hotel, plainclothes teams to guard singer

Plainclothes police personnel around the singer, security at his hotel, and strict instructions to keep his movements under wraps — the Delhi Police is stepping up security for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Friday amid concerns over the threat perception surrounding the event.

Police officials said personnel in plainclothes will be deployed around the singer, in addition to his own security staff and private security personnel engaged for the event.

Security arrangements have also been made at the hotel where the singer is staying, officials said. Organisers have repeatedly been advised not to share details of Dosanjh’s stay, the specifications of the vehicle he will travel in, or his exact arrival time with anyone, officials said.

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Officials said the singer has also been advised to leave the venue promptly after the performance, keeping in mind the large gathering expected at the stadium and the enthusiasm of fans eager to catch a glimpse of him or meet him.

Police are continuously monitoring social media platforms and inputs from its intelligence wing to assess the threat perception and respond to any emerging concerns, officials said.

The concert is expected to begin between 7.30 pm and 8 pm and conclude at 10 pm.

Traffic restrictions from 1 pm to midnight

The Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions around JLN Stadium and adjoining areas from 1 pm to midnight on Friday. The traffic police has recommended using the Delhi Metro, with the Violet and Yellow lines offering access to the stadium.

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-Affected stretches include Bhisham Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Archbishop Makarios Marg, 4th Avenue Road, 5th Avenue Road, internal roads of the CGO Complex and areas around JLN Stadium, Barapullah Flyover between INA and Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2, Dayal Singh College Road and internal roads of Lodhi Colony.

-Traffic movement on Lodhi Road between Lodhi Flyover signal and Aurobindo Marg will be allowed. However, vehicles will not be permitted to use Dayal Singh College Road at the designated diversion point.

-At the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-JLN Marg junction, traffic will be diverted towards Lodhi Flyover.

-Vehicles on the slip road of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg heading towards Sookhna Bhawan will also be diverted towards the flyover.

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-At Bhishm Pitamah Marg near JLN Stadium signal, traffic towards Stadium Gate No. 1 and Kotla Mubarakpur Flyover will not be allowed. Motorists will be required to take a U-turn towards Mehar Chand Market and Lodhi Colony.

-At Kushak Nallah Bus Depot signal, traffic towards JLN Stadium Gates 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 will be restricted. Vehicles will be diverted towards 4th Avenue Road for Lodhi Road or towards INA for Aurobindo Marg.

-Additional diversion points may be activated, if required, at Kotla Mubarakpur signal on Bhishm Pitamah Marg and at the Bhishm Pitamah Marg-Lodhi Road T-point.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh has made Punjabiness a global expression of pride

Singer urges fans to use Metro, no parking at venue

Dosanjh, too, urged fans to use the Delhi Metro in a video message uploaded on his Instagram account, pointing out that parking would not be available at the venue. Assuring concertgoers that they need not worry about their return journey, the singer said the Metro would remain operational until around midnight and encouraged fans to use the service for a convenient commute to and from the stadium.

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Passengers using the Violet Line can alight at JLN Stadium or Jangpura Metro stations and walk to Gates 13, 14 and 17. Those travelling on the Yellow Line can get off at INA or Jor Bagh Metro stations and hire a vehicle to reach Kushak Nallah Bus Depot signal, near Gates 3, 6 and 8.

Parking for the general public will not be available at or around the venue. Limited parking has been earmarked for special invitees at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College parking areas.

Taxi, three-wheeler and cab operators have been instructed not to stop or park along roadsides and to use designated pick-up and drop-off points. These include Archbishop Makarios Marg, Lal Masjid in Pragati Vihar and Kushak Nallah Bus Depot signal.

For those travelling from north-west, west, south-west and south Delhi, the suggested routes include Aurobindo Marg and Lodhi Road, with drop-offs at Archbishop Makarios Marg or Kushak Nallah Bus Depot signal via 4th Avenue Road.

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Commuters coming from south, east and south-east Delhi have been advised to use Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and the designated drop-off point at Lal Masjid, Pragati Vihar.

Commuters can follow updates on the Delhi Traffic Police website, traffic.delhipolice.gov.in, and its official X handle, @dtptraffic. The traffic helpline is 1095, while the emergency number is 112.