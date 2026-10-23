Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert cleared after last-minute scare: What was at stake

Apart from disappointed fans, a cancellation could have hit promoters, vendors and ticketing platforms and raised questions about Delhi’s ability to host large-scale concerts.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
4 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 08:59 PM IST
diljit: The October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium received police clearance on Friday. (Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)The October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium received police clearance on Friday. (Credits: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)
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After a last-minute scare, megastar Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert is back on. The October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium received police clearance on Friday, a day after permission was denied over security concerns.

The approval came following discussions between the Delhi Police and organisers on crowd management, traffic regulation, parking and security arrangements.

Had the concert been cancelled, the fallout would have extended beyond disappointed fans, with promoters, ticketing platforms, vendors, and hospitality businesses facing potential losses.

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It could also have raised questions about Delhi’s ability to host large-scale concerts at a time when cities are competing to attract major artists and the economic activity they bring.

Financial fallout for organisers, ticket holders

Deepak Choudhary, founder of Eva Live and president of the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), said a cancellation or postponement would have affected ticket buyers, vendors, partners and promoters alike.

A concert of this scale involves expenditure on stage construction, sound and lighting systems, artist arrangements, technical crews, transportation, security and venue infrastructure.

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Much of this spending becomes difficult to recover close to the event. “Roughly 85-90% of a concert’s budget is typically spent and becomes irrecoverable a week before the show,” said Mohit Bijlani, founder of event management company Team Innovation.

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He added that standard event insurance policies in India also rarely cover late-stage regulatory permit changes, leaving promoters exposed to significant liabilities.

Ticketing platforms, meanwhile, would have to process large volumes of refund requests and handle customer grievances, while potentially absorbing non-refundable banking and payment gateway charges.

For ticket holders, the losses could extend beyond the ticket price to travel and accommodation bookings. With “gig-tripping” — travelling to another city to attend a concert — gaining popularity, fans arriving from outside Delhi could have been particularly affected, according to Bijlani.

Those buying tickets through secondary-market resellers or peer-to-peer transfers could also have faced difficulties recovering premiums paid above the original ticket price.

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Local businesses and the live entertainment ecosystem

Large concerts generate business for a wide network of companies, including production agencies, staging vendors, technical crews, transport operators, hotels, caterers and private security agencies. A cancellation could leave these businesses bearing costs for work already undertaken or equipment mobilised for the event.

Bijlani said a sudden cancellation during the peak festive and touring season could also leave specialised audio-visual equipment stranded, creating opportunity costs for vendors who might be unable to redeploy it at short notice.

The uncertainty could affect future investment, too.

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Corporate sponsors committing substantial sums to major tours might become more cautious, seek stronger contractual safeguards or demand additional protection against cancellation-related losses.

What it could mean for Delhi’s concert economy

The episode comes at a time when Delhi-NCR is seeking to strengthen its position as a destination for major concerts and capture the economic benefits they generate.

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Since coming to power in Delhi, the government of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought to attract major international and home-grown artists as part of its push to grow the Capital’s concert economy. Delhi-NCR is currently India’s second-largest concert market, accounting for nearly 17% of the country’s concerts and live events — about half Mumbai’s share.

Yet some international artists have opted for Mumbai, Bengaluru and smaller cities such as Guwahati and Ahmedabad. Organisers have cited venue readiness, air pollution, audience spending patterns, state incentives and the complexity of securing permissions among the reasons some tours have bypassed Delhi.

Choudhary said a cancellation could have raised questions about Delhi’s preparedness to host major Indian and international acts, potentially affecting promoter confidence.

He said collaboration between the government and the live entertainment industry, alongside transparent approvals and strong security protocols, was essential to sustain the sector’s growth.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

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