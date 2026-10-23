Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert cleared after last-minute scare: What was at stake

Had the concert been cancelled, the fallout would have extended beyond disappointed fans, with promoters, ticketing platforms, vendors, and hospitality businesses facing potential losses.
It could also have raised questions about Delhi’s ability to host large-scale concerts at a time when cities are competing to attract major artists and the economic activity they bring.
Financial fallout for organisers, ticket holders
Deepak Choudhary, founder of Eva Live and president of the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), said a cancellation or postponement would have affected ticket buyers, vendors, partners and promoters alike.
A concert of this scale involves expenditure on stage construction, sound and lighting systems, artist arrangements, technical crews, transportation, security and venue infrastructure.
Much of this spending becomes difficult to recover close to the event. “Roughly 85-90% of a concert’s budget is typically spent and becomes irrecoverable a week before the show,” said Mohit Bijlani, founder of event management company Team Innovation.
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He added that standard event insurance policies in India also rarely cover late-stage regulatory permit changes, leaving promoters exposed to significant liabilities.
Ticketing platforms, meanwhile, would have to process large volumes of refund requests and handle customer grievances, while potentially absorbing non-refundable banking and payment gateway charges.
For ticket holders, the losses could extend beyond the ticket price to travel and accommodation bookings. With “gig-tripping” — travelling to another city to attend a concert — gaining popularity, fans arriving from outside Delhi could have been particularly affected, according to Bijlani.
Those buying tickets through secondary-market resellers or peer-to-peer transfers could also have faced difficulties recovering premiums paid above the original ticket price.
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Local businesses and the live entertainment ecosystem
Large concerts generate business for a wide network of companies, including production agencies, staging vendors, technical crews, transport operators, hotels, caterers and private security agencies. A cancellation could leave these businesses bearing costs for work already undertaken or equipment mobilised for the event.
Bijlani said a sudden cancellation during the peak festive and touring season could also leave specialised audio-visual equipment stranded, creating opportunity costs for vendors who might be unable to redeploy it at short notice.
The uncertainty could affect future investment, too.
Corporate sponsors committing substantial sums to major tours might become more cautious, seek stronger contractual safeguards or demand additional protection against cancellation-related losses.
What it could mean for Delhi’s concert economy
The episode comes at a time when Delhi-NCR is seeking to strengthen its position as a destination for major concerts and capture the economic benefits they generate.
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Since coming to power in Delhi, the government of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought to attract major international and home-grown artists as part of its push to grow the Capital’s concert economy. Delhi-NCR is currently India’s second-largest concert market, accounting for nearly 17% of the country’s concerts and live events — about half Mumbai’s share.
Yet some international artists have opted for Mumbai, Bengaluru and smaller cities such as Guwahati and Ahmedabad. Organisers have cited venue readiness, air pollution, audience spending patterns, state incentives and the complexity of securing permissions among the reasons some tours have bypassed Delhi.
Choudhary said a cancellation could have raised questions about Delhi’s preparedness to host major Indian and international acts, potentially affecting promoter confidence.
He said collaboration between the government and the live entertainment industry, alongside transparent approvals and strong security protocols, was essential to sustain the sector’s growth.