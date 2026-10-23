Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert cleared after last-minute scare: What was at stake

After a last-minute scare, megastar Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert is back on. The October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium received police clearance on Friday, a day after permission was denied over security concerns.

The approval came following discussions between the Delhi Police and organisers on crowd management, traffic regulation, parking and security arrangements.

Had the concert been cancelled, the fallout would have extended beyond disappointed fans, with promoters, ticketing platforms, vendors, and hospitality businesses facing potential losses.

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It could also have raised questions about Delhi’s ability to host large-scale concerts at a time when cities are competing to attract major artists and the economic activity they bring.