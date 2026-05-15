Dilapidated buildings, no toilets for girls: Audit flags safety concerns at Delhi’s CM SHRI school

The report recorded that only four out of the 13 blocks on the campus were structurally sound, while the others were assessed as dilapidated or structurally inadequate. (Express photo)

With plaster peeling off its walls, exposed brickwork visible across old blocks, and a ‘Danger/No Entry’ warning painted on one of the buildings, a CM SHRI school in Northwest Delhi’s Daryapur Kalan presents a stark contrast to its model school tag.

Dilapidated school blocks, inadequate infrastructure for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), fire-safety gaps, and no toilets for girl students — these are among the key concerns flagged in an internal structural audit of the school submitted to the Directorate of Education (DoE) and accessed by The Indian Express. The report has also recommended immediate remedial action.

The findings assume significance as the Capital’s 75 CM SHRI schools were designated as ‘Specified Category’ institutions under Section 2 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, with the aim of promoting excellence and equity in public schooling through modern infrastructure and advanced teaching methods aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.