Dilapidated buildings, no toilets for girls: Audit flags safety concerns at Delhi’s CM SHRI school

The report comes against the backdrop of the Delhi government initiating a wider review of school infrastructure, with DoE officials saying the exercise will cover structural safety, sanitation, drinking water, fire preparedness, and other basic facilities across government schools.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
4 min readNew DelhiMay 15, 2026 01:49 AM IST
Audit flags safety concerns at Delhi CM SHRI school, Audit flags safety concerns at Delhi school, safety concerns at Delhi school, safety concerns at CM SHRI school, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe report recorded that only four out of the 13 blocks on the campus were structurally sound, while the others were assessed as dilapidated or structurally inadequate. (Express photo)
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With plaster peeling off its walls, exposed brickwork visible across old blocks, and a ‘Danger/No Entry’ warning painted on one of the buildings, a CM SHRI school in Northwest Delhi’s Daryapur Kalan presents a stark contrast to its model school tag.

Dilapidated school blocks, inadequate infrastructure for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), fire-safety gaps, and no toilets for girl students — these are among the key concerns flagged in an internal structural audit of the school submitted to the Directorate of Education (DoE) and accessed by The Indian Express. The report has also recommended immediate remedial action.

The findings assume significance as the Capital’s 75 CM SHRI schools were designated as ‘Specified Category’ institutions under Section 2 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, with the aim of promoting excellence and equity in public schooling through modern infrastructure and advanced teaching methods aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Audit flags safety concerns at Delhi CM SHRI school, Audit flags safety concerns at Delhi school, safety concerns at Delhi school, safety concerns at CM SHRI school, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairs The report recorded that only four out of the 13 blocks on the campus were structurally sound, while the others were assessed as dilapidated or structurally inadequate. (Express photo)

The report comes against the backdrop of the Delhi government initiating a wider review of school infrastructure, with DoE officials saying the exercise will cover structural safety, sanitation, drinking water, fire preparedness, and other basic facilities across government schools.

According to data made available by the school, there are 13 blocks on the campus, of which six are marked good, six dilapidated and one under construction. The audit report, however, flagged that only four blocks — 1, 2, 3 and 12 — were structurally adequate, while the remaining were assessed as dilapidated or structurally inadequate.

The report has also recommended immediate corrective measures, including repair, rehabilitation, retrofitting, or demolition, based on further test analysis.

The school has 1,194 students, including 1,114 girls, according to a separate facilities report generated for the school.

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Beyond structural concerns, the school also lacks basic infrastructure. It has only five drinking water outlets against a requirement of 24.

The audit report has recorded zero girls’ urinals (toilets for women) against a requirement of 56, despite girls forming the overwhelming majority of the student strength. The facilities report further records a major gap in CWSN infrastructure, with only 4 CWSN toilet seats (commode) against a requirement of 30, and zero CWSN urinals against a requirement of 60.

The audit has recommended waterproofing, repair of damaged plaster and paint, fixing of plumbing leakages, regular maintenance, and periodic structural inspections every three to five years.

Even in the blocks marked structurally sound, the audit found damp patches and efflorescence, noting that internal and external plaster was only in average condition, with peeling paint visible.

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A report on the condition of furniture has also flagged fire-safety gaps: fire extinguishers in the biology lab are marked for major repair, while those in classrooms, the kitchen, the dining hall, the seminar hall, and other areas are marked for replacement or repair.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed a citywide structural review of government schools after concerns were flagged over poor facilities and ageing buildings.

Gupta stated that nearly 700 government schools in Delhi may require new buildings or large-scale redevelopment, with several structures estimated to be 40 to 50 years old and in a severely dilapidated condition.

CM SHRI schools, launched as a flagship initiative of the Delhi government, are designed to provide modern infrastructure, updated curri-cula, and holistic learning opportunities. The programme was launched on February 17 this year by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Gupta with the inauguration of a CM SHRI school in Sarojini Nagar as part of the rollout across 75 government institutions.

 

Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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