Digital to cash: The changing way in which people pay for Delhi Metro rides

Officials have attributed the digitisation push to a need to cut queues at counters and token vending machines, reduce cash handling, and enable interoperable travel through NCMC across Metro networks nationally.

Nearly three-fourth of the revenue of Delhi Metro — the country’s largest Metro network — now comes from cashless transactions. This marks a reversal in trends eight years ago when income in cash accounted for almost three-fourth of its revenue, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) internal data, The Indian Express has learnt.

This year, so far, digital transactions have accounted for 73.56% of earnings against 26.44% in cash — largely representative of the trends in the two categories. In 2018, this split was almost the opposite with 77.93% cash transactions and 22.07% cashless earnings.

Preference of average commuter

Notwithstanding the shift, Smart Cards are preferred by around half of the Metro commuters, the data shows. Habit, faster entry and exit at gates, and fare discounts are understood to be some of the factors behind the preference, according to officials.