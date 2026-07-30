Digital to cash: The changing way in which people pay for Delhi Metro rides
Notwithstanding the shift, Smart Cards are preferred by around half of the Metro commuters, the data shows. Habit, faster entry and exit at gates, and fare discounts are understood to be some of the factors behind the preference, according to officials.
Officials have attributed the digitisation push to a need to cut queues at counters and token vending machines, reduce cash handling, and enable interoperable travel through NCMC across Metro networks nationally.
Nearly three-fourth of the revenue of Delhi Metro — the country’s largest Metro network — now comes from cashless transactions. This marks a reversal in trends eight years ago when income in cash accounted for almost three-fourth of its revenue, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) internal data, The Indian Express has learnt.
This year, so far, digital transactions have accounted for 73.56% of earnings against 26.44% in cash — largely representative of the trends in the two categories. In 2018, this split was almost the opposite with 77.93% cash transactions and 22.07% cashless earnings.
Preference of average commuter
Notwithstanding the shift, Smart Cards are preferred by around half of the Metro commuters, the data shows. Habit, faster entry and exit at gates, and fare discounts are understood to be some of the factors behind the preference, according to officials.
As per the data, slightly more than 3% of passengers use the Virtual Smart Card, available on the Delhi Metro Sarthi App.
QR-based paper tickets, bought at counters, or ticket vending machines, account for about 18% of the transactions.
Digital QR tickets booked through mobile apps and messaging platforms (including the Delhi Metro Sarthi app, Paytm, PhonePe, WhatsApp and ONDC-linked platforms such as Rapido and Uber) make up around 9% of rides.
Bank-issued National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), including those issued via Airtel Payments Bank under the “One Nation, One Card” scheme, account for close to 20% of trips.
Officials have attributed the digitisation push to a need to cut queues at counters and token vending machines, reduce cash handling, and enable interoperable travel through NCMC across Metro networks nationally.
“Over time, there has been a gradual shift towards contactless options like UPI, QR-code based tickets, and upgraded NCMC (National Common Mobility Cards),” an official said.
Gradual shift
According to officials, a series of tie-ups with different companies has led to increased usage of cards.
DMRC first launched an online Smart Card recharge facility over a decade ago in 2014. UPI app Paytm followed with Smart Card recharge in March 2016, and PhonePe in October 2018. In 2021, Amazon Pay launched a feature to recharge smart cards in 2021 and Whatsapp launched it in 2024.
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The Virtual Smart Card (a dynamic QR code on a phone that functions like a physical smart card) was introduced in September 2024, much later compared to other digital options.
QR-based tickets took even longer to reach the full network. QR ticketing through the RIDLR app,a public transport ticketing and commuting app, was introduced only on the Airport Express Line in September 2018, followed by Paytm QR ticketing on the same line in August 2019. It took nearly five more years for the launch of the Airport Line’s WhatsApp-based ticketing facility in May 2023. This was followed by an extension of QR ticketing to the entire DMRC network in October 2023.
Since then, the options have expanded quickly: WhatsApp QR ticketing and PhonePe QR ticketing, both rolled out in 2024, Amazon Pay followed in August that year, and a soft launch of ticketing through apps linked to Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which allows commuters to buy digital QR tickets directly through everyday consumer apps such as Rapido and Uber, arrived in November 2024.
NCMC has had the most staggered rollout of all. It was first introduced on the Airport Express Line in December 2020, but did not start working across the rest of the DMRC network until June 2023. Airtel Payments Bank was roped in from January 2023 to let commuters top up NCMC cards through its Thanks app, ahead of the card’s network-wide activation.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More