Digital numbers for all homes under NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council is working towards launching a unique addressing solution for urban properties by allotting a unique digital door number to each property under their jurisdiction. The idea is to integrate and expedite provision of municipal services, and enable more efficient gathering of data on these properties.

Each property will be given an alpha-numeric code that will contain information of the main road, sub-road, landmark, building and floor of the address, and will be affixed with a radio frequency identification and QR-based plate. NDMC officials said each property will be uniquely identified and address numbers will be synced with information on utility services, such as water, electricity bills and property tax.

The project is in the survey stage and is expected to be introduced in November. The cost for an initial running period of four years is Rs 94 lakh.

Officials said a portal will be set up, which a property owner can log in to using their unique number and get information on municipal bills and taxes. North and South bodies have already launched a Unique Property Identification Code project to list properties on the online database.

