Friday, November 05, 2021
'Difficult to breathe': Twitterati reacts to Delhi air pollution

By: Express Web Desk | Delhi |
Updated: November 5, 2021 2:35:03 pm
Air quality in Delhi had already reached the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category as a 24-hour average on Thursday when it stood at 382. (PTI)

A day after Diwali celebrations, there seems to be no respite from Delhi’s air quality as the pollution levels in the region entered the “severe plus” category on Friday.

Levels of pollutants rose sharply from Thursday night onwards, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) indicates. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station for instance, PM2.5 levels increased from 389 µg/m3 at 8 pm Thursday to a high of 1,553 µg/m3 at 1 am on Friday. This is nearly 26 times the standard of 60 µg/m3 for PM2.5. It stood at around 1,164 µg/m3 at 6 am on Friday.

Since this morning, Delhiites have been steadfastly posting photos and tweeting about the smog and increased levels of smog and the low visibility. Here’s how they reacted:

Scientists at the SAFAR forecasting system had predicted earlier that air quality, which was already in the ‘very poor’ category, would plummet to the ‘severe’ category if even 50 per cent of the firecracker emissions from 2019 were witnessed this year.

Air quality in Delhi had already reached the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category as a 24-hour average on Thursday when it stood at 382.

 

