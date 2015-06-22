Differently-abled perform asanas on wheelchairs

On International Yoga Day, Delhi witnessed over 36,000 people performing various asanas at Rajpath. On the same day, just 2.5 kms away, around 500 people assembled for another round of yoga day celebrations — albeit as spectators to a performance by a ‘different’ group of people.

At FICCI auditorium on Sunday evening, around 20 differently-abled persons performed the most difficult asanas — Surya namaskar, Mayurasana, Chakrasana, Bhujangasana among others — on wheelchairs to commemorate the day.

The event was organised by Ability Unlimited, an organisation for differently-abled people headed by Guru Syed Sallauddin Pasha.

Vijay Kumar Prajapati (25), one of the performers who was left physically-disabled by polio, said, “It makes me so proud that I was able to perform the tough asanas on my own. Yoga has changed my lifestyle and I want others’ life be changed as well,” he said.

According to Prajapati, it was Pasha who changed his life 12 years ago. “He took me under his guidance and since then there has been no turning back,” he said. Pasha believes that yoga unites all people and is a therapeutic treatment for the differently-abled.

