Differently-abled man denied access to account, court comes to mother’ aid

A Delhi court Monday expressed displeasure that a widow had to struggle to gain access to the bank account of her son, who is differently abled. Allowing her access to the same, the court observed: “We, as a society, would fail miserably if a person who suffers from mental disability is refused access to his bank account on the pretext that he interrupts the business operation of the bank officials and customers.”

The woman had approached the court seeking appointment as her son’s guardian along with a guardianship certificate to operate his bank account with Punjab National Bank. As per court documents, bank officials told the woman that her son, who receives his disability pension in the account, “creates nuisance and disturbs the smooth functioning, not only of the bank officials, but also of customers…”

Additional district judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi in his judgment said, “I observe this with grave anguish that the inception and origin of this petition is not from a happy place and the same seems to be totally avoidable if the bank handled the situation from a more sensitised and inclusive mindset. A widowed mother had to run helter skelter and seek recourse to the judicial system to gain access to the bank account of her son, who is a mentally differently abled person”.

The court also noted that while keeping the mandate of the Disabilities Act in mind, “it is imperative that institutions such as banks are sensitised… shutting their doors to differently abled persons not only deprives them of accessing their bank accounts and disability pension, but also adds salt to the injury by defeating the whole purpose of inclusion of differently abled persons in the mainstream”.

ADJ Jaggi ordered that a guardianship certificate be issued in favour of the petitioner with the condition that she shall “utilise the disability pension and other benefits granted to him as per his rights and entitlement, solely for the welfare of the subject person”.

The court also praised the assistance provided by Lila Singh, legal aid counsel (DLSA, South West, Dwarka), observing that she “addressed the submissions with great sensitivity, clarity and industry and above all keeping in mind the ‘inclusiveness’ mandated by the Parliament”.

The court also ordered that the certified copy of the judgment be sent to the managing director and chief executive officer/director, human resources, at Punjab National Bank, “so that an awareness campaign is undertaken with a purpose to promote values of inclusion, tolerance, empathy and respect for diversity”.