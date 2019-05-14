Differently abled girl files plea against school in Delhi High Court

A 13-year-old differently abled girl Monday approached the Delhi High Court alleging that she was deprived of basic facilities and assistance by a private school, which, at the time of admission, had assured her of all help.

Advertising

The minor, who moved the court through her father Manpreet Singh Kapoor, alleged that two years after her admission in 2011, the management ignored her special needs and despite requests, harassed her “physically and mentally”.

The issue came up before Justice C Hari Shankar, who observed that “keeping (in mind) the sensitive and important issue involved in the petition”, notice is issued to the concerned school, the Delhi government through the Directorate of Education, and the commissioner of disability.

The court sought their stand in four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 18.

Advertising

Advocates Zishaan Iskandari and Chandra Suman Kumar, appearing for the girl, sought direction to the school in Dwarka to provide all facilities and “respect”, which are mandated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

As per the plea, since her birth, the girl has suffered from a “rare congenital disease called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita with muscular dystrophy…which resulted in total permanent physical disability of 75 per cent…”

The plea alleged that none of the authorities, including the Delhi government, heard the girl’s father and even the schools in the neighbourhood refused to give her admission.

“It was an utter shock to the father of the petitioner that none of the schools in the neighbourhood had facilities for disabled children,” the plea said.

It added that “petitioner, thus, had no option but to continue in the same school but she has not condoned the illegal, inhuman and unreasoable acts of the Respondents as even after so many years of persistent efforts, she is continuing to face the same mental trauma besides the physical hardships and harassment due to the Respondent No. 1’s (school’s) neglect towards the special needs of the petitioner emanating from her disability”.

The plea sought direction to the school to comply with the disability Act and provide the child a “full-time individualised support in the form of nanny/maid for movement in the school premises, like activity rooms, washroom, playground, etc and to different floors of the school”.

It sought direction to the school to provide her disabled-friendly transportation services, including a female attendant during boarding and deboarding of the bus.