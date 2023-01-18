Differently-abled boy’s murder: police report says accused caretaker was ‘disturbed’ by work

The Delhi Police have filed an investigation report against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly killing an 18-year-old differently-abled teen and robbing his house in a prominent South Delhi neighbourhood last year. It states that the accused worked as the caretaker for the victim and allegedly decided to kill the boy as he was “disturbed” because of the work, and robbed jewellery and cash to help his family in Bihar, it is learnt.

The incident took place on August 31 afternoon. The victim’s family, who run jewellery stores in Delhi and Mumbai, had left the victim alone with the accused when they went out for puja celebrations. When they returned, they found the boy lying dead on the bed, said police, adding that jewellery and cash from one of the rooms were missing.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “We filed a case report and sent it to court. We had also written to the Juvenile Justice Board to treat the accused as an adult since he was only 2-3 months short of turning 18, and had planned the murder and robbery. The plea is pending as of now. No action has been taken so far.”

The report, which is over 500 pages long, mentions that the accused was allegedly inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’ as he wrote ‘Killer King’ on the mirrors of the house with red toothpaste and left a black glove by the bed.

Investigators said the document names three to four persons as witnesses to the crime. Two of the witnesses are the sisters of the deceased who were on the upper floor of the same building.

“His cousin was at home at the time of the incident. And his elder sister came back soon after the puja. The two sisters tried going inside the victim’s house but it was locked. They saw the accused but found he had left after some time. They went upstairs and tried entering the house from the balcony side and somehow managed to open the door. They found the boy lying unconscious and later called the family,” said police.

A security guard at the building is also named as a witness as he was the last person to see the accused leaving the building “in a hurry with a bag”, said police.

After the murder, the accused allegedly fled and was caught on a train at the railway station, said police. A total of six teams were put to work on the case, and they caught the accused in less than six hours.