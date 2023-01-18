scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Differently-abled boy’s murder: police report says accused caretaker was ‘disturbed’ by work

The incident took place on August 31 afternoon. The victim's family, who run jewellery stores in Delhi and Mumbai, had left the victim alone with the accused when they went out for puja celebrations.

Investigators said the document names three to four persons as witnesses to the crime. (File)
Listen to this article
Differently-abled boy’s murder: police report says accused caretaker was ‘disturbed’ by work
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police have filed an investigation report against a 17-year-old boy for allegedly killing an 18-year-old differently-abled teen and robbing his house in a prominent South Delhi neighbourhood last year. It states that the accused worked as the caretaker for the victim and allegedly decided to kill the boy as he was “disturbed” because of the work, and robbed jewellery and cash to help his family in Bihar, it is learnt.

The incident took place on August 31 afternoon. The victim’s family, who run jewellery stores in Delhi and Mumbai, had left the victim alone with the accused when they went out for puja celebrations. When they returned, they found the boy lying dead on the bed, said police, adding that jewellery and cash from one of the rooms were missing.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said, “We filed a case report and sent it to court. We had also written to the Juvenile Justice Board to treat the accused as an adult since he was only 2-3 months short of turning 18, and had planned the murder and robbery. The plea is pending as of now. No action has been taken so far.”

The report, which is over 500 pages long, mentions that the accused was allegedly inspired by the Bollywood movie ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’ as he wrote ‘Killer King’ on the mirrors of the house with red toothpaste and left a black glove by the bed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Investigators said the document names three to four persons as witnesses to the crime. Two of the witnesses are the sisters of the deceased who were on the upper floor of the same building.

“His cousin was at home at the time of the incident. And his elder sister came back soon after the puja. The two sisters tried going inside the victim’s house but it was locked. They saw the accused but found he had left after some time. They went upstairs and tried entering the house from the balcony side and somehow managed to open the door. They found the boy lying unconscious and later called the family,” said police.

More from Delhi

A security guard at the building is also named as a witness as he was the last person to see the accused leaving the building “in a hurry with a bag”, said police.
After the murder, the accused allegedly fled and was caught on a train at the railway station, said police. A total of six teams were put to work on the case, and they caught the accused in less than six hours.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 04:45 IST
Next Story

Raniganj coal belt might also face a fate similar to that of Joshimath: CM

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close