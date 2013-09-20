As the Urdu Heritage Festival begins today,Red Fort will come alive with recitals,music programmes and exhibitions celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the language. In its third edition,the festival will bring together different shades of Urdu from sufiana kalams and ghazal renditions to calligraphic displays and book exhibitions. Urdu is representative of Delhi as much as Red Fort. Mushairas and ghazals were a regular feature at Red Fort until the times of Bahadur Shah Zafar before they were stopped by the British, says Anis Azmi,secretary of the Urdu Academy,organisers of the festival. The Department of Art,Culture and Languages have also collaborated for this event.

The highlights include the recital of Chaar Bait,a dying form of Urdu poetry,which will be presented in its traditional form. These were songs sung for warriors who were preparing for war. They spoke of the heroes bravery and courage,and would assure them that they would return victorious. The singers for the festival have been brought in from Bhopal and Tonk in Rajasthan, says Azmi.

For the All India Mushaira,16 Urdu poets from across the country such as Wasim Barelvi and Agha Sarosh,will come together on September 23. The play Ghalib,which will be staged on September 22,will see actor Tom Alter playing the role of Ghalib and will highlight the life and times of the legendary poet. The lawns of Red Fort will host ghazal singers such as renowned sufi singer Zila Khan and Anita Singhvi on September 22 and September 23. There will also be food stalls and kite flying during the five-day festival.

Talking about the current state of the language in todays times,Azim says,Urdu was the first language before Partition. However,Urdu faced the brunt of Partition and became a victim of it. But people still love Urdu and it is one of the most melodious languages today.

The festival is on till September 24. Entry is free.

Contact: 23863566

