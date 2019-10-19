Diesel generator ban: EPCA to take final call on October 22

Exemptions to the ban on the use of diesel generator sets in the National Capital Region will be decided on October 22, the EPCA said Friday.

The EPCA held a meeting with officials from Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and Delhi Friday after receiving inputs that the ban would hit commercial and residential areas that do not have power connections. The ban has been imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), enforced in Delhi-NCR since Tuesday, which recommends a series of measures aimed at controlling air pollution. EPCA members said they were informed earlier that if the ban was imposed, “entire Gurgaon will go into darkness”.

Officials from the Haryana power department told the EPCA that the state, at present, has surplus power supply capacity as compared to demand.

A total of 5,540 DG sets are registered in Gurgaon, said officials. Of these, 80% are being used by industries as backup during power outages which are of around 20 minutes everyday.

Further, in Gurgaon, there are 17 colonies dependent on DG sets as their sole power source, due to lack of power infrastructure which developers were supposed to install but failed to.

Delhi power department officials told EPCA that 90% of consumers have not complained of outages for several years, meaning there would be “no issues” with the ban. UP officials said there were minimal outages in Ghaziabad and Noida — less than 30 minutes per day — but EPCA members said they had received complaints of longer power cuts.