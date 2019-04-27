Diesel found in South Delhi school, Manish Sisodia orders action

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said he has ordered an FIR against a private school in South Delhi, claiming that authorities were storing 2,500 litres of diesel in the school’s basement, causing a potential fire-safety crisis.

Sisodia said this was found in an independent investigative raid of K R Mangalam School in Greater Kailash, after complaints by parents of administrative malpractices.

“The raid was carried out on April 20 and 22, with the DM, Fire Department and Delhi Jal Board kept in the loop. A fuel tank with a capacity of 2,500 litres, filled with diesel, was found. The students were studying on top of a ‘living bomb’…,” Sisodia said, alleging the school was using the basement as an illegal pumping station.

S L Bansal, director of K R Mangalam, said,“As our school is air-conditioned, it is necessary to maintain a continuous power supply. The diesel is for running generators to ensure this, and the tank is connected to the generators through a pipeline…We have a valid fire safety certificate from the fire department.”