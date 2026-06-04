‘Didn’t wait for protective gear’: 10 policemen injured during rescue operation during Malviya Nagar fire

Officials, meanwhile, said that the policemen, with the help of locals, broke the locks at the entries to the basement and the roof to make way for the people stuck in the building. They also arranged mattresses onto which people jumped in a desperate bid to escape, officials added.

Around 10 policemen have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after they sustained injuries during the rescue operation carried out on Wednesday following the fatal blaze at a bed and breakfast (B&B) facility South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The injured officers have been identified as Head Constable Kartar (32), Constable Deepak (38), Constable Vikram (34), Head Constable Dinesh (35), and Constable Rampal (30) of Malviya Nagar police station; and Constable Sandeep (30), Head Constable Hargyan (40), Head Constable Premchand (40), Head Constable Jitendra (40) of Neb Sarai police station; along with Constable Raviranjan (26). These officers and local residents were among the first responders.

According to a statement by the Delhi Fire Services, the officers were initially in the ‘Red Zone’ of the AIIMS Trauma Centre, but are now stable and under observation.