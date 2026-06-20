‘Didn’t realise he was triggered over not firing her’: Wife of doctor who killed help

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A day after a dermatologist allegedly killed his house help by battering her with a bat and then stabbing her with a knife
in South Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills, his wife Tina on Thursday told the police that she never sensed that he would be so “triggered” by her decision of not firing the 45-year-old victim.
“Tina said Dr Manish Gupta had asked her to fire the house help. She refused, but Manish never made a fuss about it. He never said anything to her (Meena) either. Manish felt Meena was not cleaning the house properly. He had been requesting his wife to fire her for two to three years,” said a senior police officer.
Police said that the 54-year-old accused, who was also on antidepressants, was arrested and sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi court.
Police are trying to find out if there is any other history of violence associated with the doctor, even though Tina claimed that he has always been “mild-mannered” inside the house.
The accused runs his own clinic near his house in Mount Kailash. Police officers said that during questioning, the accused told them that the victim “brought bad energy” to the house.
Police said initial questioning revealed that Meena had been working at the house for the past 10 years.
On Thursday morning, Manish allegedly followed Meena to the rooftop of his third-floor house while she was going to hang washed clothes for sun-drying. “In a room adjacent to the rooftop, there was a bat and a knife. He first hit her with the bat, after which she fell to the ground. He then stabbed her multiple times,” said an officer.
Police said the incident came to light when a call was received at the Amar Colony police station at 11.30 am from one of Manish’s neighbours about a body being found.
“The caller said the body was lying, soaked in blood…,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said on Thursday.
When police reached the spot, they found the accused squatting near the body.
“The accused was beside the body. He admitted to hitting the victim with a bat and later stabbing her with a knife,” DCP Tiwari had said.
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