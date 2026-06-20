‘Didn’t realise he was triggered over not firing her’: Wife of doctor who killed help

The doctor runs his own dental clinic near his house in Mount Kailash. (Express Photo)

A day after a dermatologist allegedly killed his house help by battering her with a bat and then stabbing her with a knife

in South Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills, his wife Tina on Thursday told the police that she never sensed that he would be so “triggered” by her decision of not firing the 45-year-old victim.

“Tina said Dr Manish Gupta had asked her to fire the house help. She refused, but Manish never made a fuss about it. He never said anything to her (Meena) either. Manish felt Meena was not cleaning the house properly. He had been requesting his wife to fire her for two to three years,” said a senior police officer.