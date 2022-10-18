Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi V-C Jasmine Shah gets notice for ‘misuse of public office’

The Delhi government’s planning department has issued a notice to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, citing “misuse of public office” and asking him to explain his position in the matter.

The notice comes after BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma filed a complaint against Shah, accusing him of acting as AAP’s official spokesperson while holding the post of DDCD vice-chairperson. A similar complaint was also given to L-G V K Saxena.

In his complaint submitted in September, Verma said Shah while working as DDCD vice-chairperson “acted as official spokesperson of AAP for political gains, which is in violation of established procedures”.

The post of DDCD V-C is equivalent to the rank of a Delhi government minister and the terms of reference for appointment are to advise the government on governance and technological solutions, and evolving strategy for recommendations made by the body.

The notice said Shah was covered by the definition of a “public servant”. It added that it had been observed from transcripts of videos of Shah appearing in news debates that he used his office for political activities, which was “tantamount to misuse of public resources”. He has been asked to explain his position in 7 days, failing which, action will be taken against him.

Shah said the notice had been issued at the behest of the L-G and Verma: “I have seen the notice issued by the planning department, on behest of the L-G and BJP MP Verma. The L-G has no jurisdiction over the office of vice-chairperson, DDC, which is a minister-rank position appointed by the Delhi cabinet.”

AAP called the notice “yet another attack on Delhi government due to AAP’s rising graph in Gujarat”.