DIAL revamps Air Suvidha portal, RT-PCR packages for arriving international passengers

On opening the Air Suvidha portal, users are now shown important passenger advisories explaining the new protocols. They are also linked to the latest set of government guidelines.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced the launch of a revamped Air Suvidha portal and new RT-PCR packages for arriving international passengers on February 22, days after the Centre issued new guidelines for passengers travelling to India.

As per the new guidelines, it is mandatory for all international passengers to fill up the Self Declaration forms (SDF) available on Air Suvidha and they have to upload mandatory RT-PCR tests 72 hours before departure.

A DIAL official said, “The SDF will also help identify passengers from high risk countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. A new field for declaring domestic connection has been added in the Air Suvidha portal. This will help implementation of new SOP for domestic transit passengers and also help improve contact tracing.”

Other categories of exemptions stand cancelled from 11:59 pm on February 22, and a passenger can only apply for exemption on the portal in case of a death in the family.

Following the new SOP, all passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and Middle East have to undergo RT-PCR tests upon arrival. The new government procedures are applicable for all incoming passengers from UK, Brazil and South Africa. The broader categorisation was done because there are no direct flights in-between India, South Africa and Brazil. Most passengers arriving from these countries come via Europe or the Middle East.

The revised packages are of two types: regular which costs Rs 800 per test, the standard RT-PCR rate, and premium which costs Rs 1,300 and promises to be faster and more convenient. Those who apply for premium will have an airport staff person who will help them fill up forms and get their tests done.

Among those who undergo mandatory testing, those from the UK, Brazil and South Africa, direct or in transit, will not be able to leave the airport till they get negative test reports. Others would be allowed to leave as per government instructions.

The new government guidelines came following increased evidence of circulation of a mutant variant of Covid-19, which has been found in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.