DIAL plans to make Delhi airport plastic free by 2019-end

Straws, containers and other disposable plastic items might be a thing of the past at Delhi airport as the operator plans to make the country’s busiest aerodrome plastic free by the end of 2019.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which runs the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said it has taken a number of steps to eliminate possible use of single-use plastic.

“It includes mainly creating awareness, enhancing waste management systems and promoting the use of eco-friendly sustainable alternatives… progressively. By end of 2019, Delhi airport will become a plastic free airport,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

The operator also said it is working collectively with stakeholders to ban all single use plastic at the airport.

Single-use plastic, also called disposable plastics, include grocery bags, food packaging, bottles, straws, containers, cups and cutlery, the statement said.

DIAL noted that it is looking to ensure use of smart and bio-friendly packaging for food takeaways and beverages as well as paper or environmentally friendly bags for retail shopping.

Among other efforts, the operator will look to minimise generation of wastes by way of recycling opportunities and enhance segregation and collection of waste at sources.

At the airport, waste generated is segregated at source as biodegradable and recyclable waste.

DIAL CEO Videh Jaipuriar said many initiatives have been taken towards environment protection and sustainable development. “Our objective is to make Delhi airport free from single-use plastic in line with the Prime Minister’s vision,” he added.

The aerodrome handled 63.5 million passengers in 2017-18.

