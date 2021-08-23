DIAL inks pact with Medanta hospital to set up Covid care centre at Delhi Airport

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will set up a dedicated Covid Care Centre (CCC) at IGI airport’s Terminal 2 for their employees and their family members. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Medanta hospital for providing the medical assistance and the care centre is expected to be operational from September.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, DIAL’s CEO said, “GMR is obligated to keep the airport operational and functional at all times. Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, many of our employees have had to suffer to avail healthcare facilities. With this set-up, we are extending our support to help in predominantly admitting GMR’s employees and their family members, as they are crucial for airport operations. The centre will be isolated as a containment zone and will adhere to all applicable guidelines and norms.”

“It is important to strengthen access to treatment during these unprecedented times. Making quality healthcare available round-the-clock, within the safe confines of this exclusive set-up will ensure that no GMR employee or their family member is left untreated,” said Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta.

An official of DIAL said keeping in mind the third wave of covid, the facility is being set up with various necessary healthcare facilities for its employees and their family members, including children, who are feared to be impacted by the third wave of the pandemic. “This state-of-the-art healthcare centre will help isolate, clinically treat, clinically support asymptomatic, mild and mild to moderate covid positive employees of GMR and their family members, till they would shift to a hospital and be discharged from the centre,” the official said.

DIAL spokesperson said, “The CCC will be managed by DIAL under the medical supervision of Medanta hospital. Under this arrangement DIAL will handle day-to-day operational issues, while Medanta will provide all medical support to this centre, including supervision of medical personnel, treatment protocols, patient care, support for pathology, microbiology and radiology, emergency evacuation and admission of critically ill patients at their facility.”

“A total of 15 paediatric high dependency unit (HDU) beds, 18 adult HDU beds and 52 isolation beds have been allotted at this centre. 85 oxygen concentrators have been also arranged and AI-based cameras have been installed for monitoring all the activities inside the centre, along with all other medical equipment for HDU,” he said.