Gurugram Police releases YouTuber Dhruv Rathee from detention

Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56. (File Photo)

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained from Gurugram ahead of the the Cockroach Janata Party protest, was released in the wee hours by Gurugram Police on Sunday.

Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Saturday ahead of the proposed protest at Janata Party.

Rathee was among over 6,000 people, including Opposition leaders, activists, and social media creators detained as authorities clamped down on the protest in central Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to police, Rathee was detained by three Crime Branch teams at around 6 am. He was then taken to a Crime Branch office and questioned for about an hour, according to PTI.