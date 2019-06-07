Dhirubhai Patel takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi HC

Toggle Menu
Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to Justice Patel at a function held at Raj Niwas in New Delhi. Earlier, Justice Patel was posted at the Jharkhand High Court.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and cabinet colleagues, senior members of the judiciary, officers of the Delhi government and other officials were present at the ceremony. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Friday. Lt Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office to Justice Patel at a function held at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and cabinet colleagues, senior members of the judiciary, officers of the Delhi government and other officials were present at the ceremony.

With an approved strength of 60, the Delhi High Court has a shortage of around 24 judges.

