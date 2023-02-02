scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
DHFL loan fraud: Court junks bail plea of Nawander

The order came days after the CBI told the court that Nawandar had manipulated medical records to get the bail and had attended a dance party in Mumbai after the bail.

A Delhi court has rejected regular bail of an alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel in the Rs 34,000-crore DHFL loan fraud case. (Representational/File)
DHFL loan fraud: Court junks bail plea of Nawander
A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the interim and regular bail applications of Ajay Ramesh Nawandar, an alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel and under investigation in the Rs 34,000-crore DHFL loan fraud case.

The order came days after the CBI told the court that Nawandar had manipulated medical records to get the bail and had attended a dance party in Mumbai after the bail.

The allegations were made by a CBI special public prosecutor (SPP) who submitted a CD with videos where Nawandar was “enjoying a dance party with at Mumbai” after he was granted interim bail on medical grounds.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 03:57 IST
Green growth one of 7 saptarishis, Nirmala keeps climate central to budget again

