Delhi: Directorate of Higher Education asks colleges to stall appointments until formation of governing bodies

In a step that could create further tension between the Delhi government and its funded Delhi University (DU) colleges, the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) has written to the institutions asking them not to make any appointment till the time the governing bodies (GB) of the colleges are constituted.

An official order was issued by Vinay Kaushik, Deputy Director, DHE on December 3 to the colleges. There are a total of 28 such colleges, twelve of which are fully funded by the Delhi government. Many of these colleges are functioning with truncated governing bodies — a point of contention between DU and the Delhi government.

“It has come to the notice that many Delhi government-funded (fully/partially) University of Delhi colleges are in process of making appointments without notification of duly-constituted Governing Bodies in the college,” the order said.

“Hence, you are hereby directed that no appointments are to be made till the notified Governing Bodies are formed in the colleges,” it added.

DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) President A K Bhagi came down heavily on the order saying it could create issues for the adhoc faculty who were to join the colleges from Saturday.

“The AAP government-sponsored agenda to ruin and destroy Delhi government-funded colleges is clear from the letter. The ‘fund cut’ government now says no appointments so no classes,” he said.

Principals of the colleges also expressed apprehensions about the diktat. “The Central government has been pushing DU hard to make permanent appointments and this letter will stall the whole process. Secondly, I don’t know what the intention of the government is but this will also stall the process of making adhoc as well as contractual appointments. Their term needs to be extended as they are appointed for a specific period of time. The contractual staff’s appointments, for example, are due to be renewed Tuesday. I don’t think I’ll be able to do it now,” said a principal of a fully-funded college.

“The formation of the governing bodies has to be done by DU and the Delhi government. Colleges have no role to play in this. What can we do? But the impact of the letter will be on the colleges. We are the sufferers,” the principal added.

Principal of another college said they assume the purpose of the letter is only to stop permanent appointments. “We will write to the DHE and tell them we are making some temporary appointments against the sanctioned posts so that the learning process of students’ isn’t affected. I think the DHE will not interpret the order in a manner different from us.”