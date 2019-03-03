Dhaula Kuan flyover opens, will cut travel time to airport

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Saturday inaugurated a four-lane flyover at Dhaula Kuan junction. He also laid the foundation stone for an automated tower parking at Green Park, with space to accommodate more than 100 cars.

Inaugurating the flyover, Gadkari said, “This is the first step towards developing an eight-lane, signal-free corridor to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Efforts are on to complete other projects on the corridor over the next three months.”

Located near Dhaula Kuan Metro station, the flyover will reduce traffic time at Dhaula Kuan signal, helping commuters to reach the airport 30 minutes in advance.

“NHAI has taken up the development of this corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 270 crore. Work on the project commenced in March, 2018,” an NHAI official said, adding, “The project had huge challenges in terms of traffic management of about 3 lakh passenger car units per day; presence of a large number of civil and defence utilities; shifting of defence infrastructure and getting security clearances.”

At the automated parking tower event, Gadkari said, “ This kind of parking is appropriate for congested markets, as it requires less space and causes less pollution”.

A senior South civic body official said, “The retrieval time of a vehicle in the tower parking will be reduced to three minutes, compared to 15 minutes in a conventional parking lot. Movement in conventional parkings through ramps requires fuel, causing smoke to be discharged and thus, pollutes the air.” The facility, covering an area of 217 square metres, will be ready in nine months.