As Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, Centre moves in cops to clear protest sites in Delhi

The Centre on Saturday moved in police forces at the protest sites in Delhi to clear them of protesters after the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. DCP of Delhi Sachin Sharma reached the protest site at Parliament Street along with paramilitary forces.

Crowds were seen pouring out of Jantar Mantar from the Janpath end near Metro Gate No. 2, cheering, most of them unsure of where they’ll head next. Some said they’ll stay put until PM Narendra Modi resigned.

#WATCH | Delhi: Earlier visuals from Jantar Mantar, where CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) is continuing its protest over the demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. In a latest development, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post. pic.twitter.com/Soz02C4VHV — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

The other exit towards the Sansad Marg has been sealed off. With only the Janpath end open, the police have left a narrow space for the crowd to squeeze through.

Barely an hour before Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, a clash had broken out between protesters and police at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Won’t go home until ‘all demands are met’: CJP

CJP’s national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, however, said the protesters would “go home” only if the government accepted their three demands in writing.

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, Ranka said, “If you accept our three demands in writing, we will go home.” He also said the group had sought permission to organise a peaceful nationwide candle march and urged people across the country to participate at 6 pm.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party’s National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, “If you accept our three demands in writing, we will go home. We have requested permission to take out a peaceful candle march across the country. Everyone should take out a candle march across the… pic.twitter.com/HjESrvz2Ez — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Speaking to the protesters at the site, spokesperson Saurav Das said the group’s delegation has been called for another round of talks with the government at 3.30 pm and they would not end their agitation until all their demands were accepted in writing.

#WATCH | Delhi: On next round of talks with the government, Cockroach Janta Party’s Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, “We’ve been called at 3:30 pm. We’re not going anywhere until all our demands are met and they give them in writing. This is a huge victory.” pic.twitter.com/oWHNmlk4Rn — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

“We’ve been called at 3:30 pm. We’re not going anywhere until all our demands are met and they give them in writing. This is a huge victory,” he said.

Protesters ‘celebrated’ in reaction

Scenes of celebration erupted at Jantar Mantar after the news broke of Pradhan’s resignation, with protesters cheering, embracing and singing the national anthem.

As internet connectivity remained patchy at the protest site, many participants called friends and family to verify the reports before celebrating. Students and parents described the resignation as a major victory for the youth movement but insisted the protest was not over.

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While some said the minister’s exit was their primary demand, others called for wider accountability and education reforms, signalling that the agitation would continue despite the government’s decision.

Delhi Police issues advisory

Delhi Police on Monday advised citizens to avoid travelling towards the New Delhi area because of heavy crowds and severe traffic congestion.

Citizens are advised to avoid traveling towards the New Delhi area due to heavy crowds and high traffic congestion observed across the district. Commuters should use alternative routes to prevent delays and ensure a hassle-free journey.@dtptraffic#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/V6JsqRUKnC — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 25, 2026

In a post on X, the police urged commuters to use alternative routes to avoid delays and ensure a hassle-free journey. The advisory comes amid large gatherings and ongoing protests in the capital.