Triumph, euphoria at Jantar Mantar: ‘We took his resignation, (he) didn’t give it’

By 1 pm on Saturday, the loudest sound at Jantar Mantar was no longer of the chanting, but of the warnings.

Again and again, a police announcement van stationed at the intersection of Jai Singh Marg and Tolstoy Road repeated the same message: “There are elements amongst you who are throwing stones at us. Please refrain, and remove these people. We urge you to remain peaceful.”

On one side of the barricades stood personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), in their battle gear and helmets. On the other stood thousands of protesters.

A handful of young men surged forward. Tear gas followed.

For a few minutes, the intersection disappeared behind drifting smoke. Protest volunteers ran through the crowd, urging people to step back. Ashutosh Ranka of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) climbed onto the police announcement vehicle, asking demonstrators to remain calm.

And then, around 2.20 pm, another message began moving through the crowd.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had resigned.

At first, people looked at one another, unsure whether to believe the news of victory. Their own phones were not working – Internet jammers had been activated around the protest site – and they could not immediately check.

Then someone shouted. Then another. Shouts of triumph.

Story continues below this ad

CJP supporters at Parliament Street after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) CJP supporters at Parliament Street after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Within seconds, disbelief gave way to celebration.

Water bottles became makeshift fountains as people sprayed one another. Protesters climbed onto each other’s shoulders. Music crackled from the speakers.

A journalist, speaking into a microphone, announced what people already knew: “Dharmendra Pradhan has given his resignation.” Immediately, a voice immediately rose from the crowd.

“Istifa liya hai, diya nahin hai,” the voice corrected the journalist. “We have taken his resignation. He did not give it.”

Story continues below this ad

The one-liner rippled through the gathering, repeated from one group to another.

Near the main stage, actor Sudhir Sangwan, known for Maamla Legal Hai, drew laughter when he announced that “Melodi” sweets would soon be distributed.

He then made a request to the police. “Please remove the jammers,” he said, so people could upload photographs of themselves waving the Tricolour.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the CJP, briefly dropped to his knees before standing to address the crowd. “We have done it. We have bloody done it,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Mallika, a homemaker from Gurgaon who had come to the protest with her 11-year-old son, said she was surprised it took the government so long to act.

“It’s a shame it took so long,” she said, and congratulated the GenZ protesters for refusing to give up and leave.

All around, people danced in the streets, and slogans – from Jai Bhim to Bharat Mata ki Jai – were raised. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) All around, people danced in the streets, and slogans – from Jai Bhim to Bharat Mata ki Jai – were raised. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

At the Janpath intersection, entrepreneur Neha and Lady Shri Ram College graduate Manisha, who were attending the protest for the first time, watched the scenes around them. “They (the protesters) have really achieved something that nobody has done before,” Neha said.

Manisha laughed. “You’re lucky,” she told her friend. “You came (to the protest), and he (Pradhan) resigned.”

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Pralhad Joshi to take charge as education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

An 18-year-old student who gave his name as Aman said, “This protest is the beginning. Other corrupt ministers must be forced to resign as well to enforce accountability.”

A parent from Dehradun said they had come to support their child and other protesters at Jantar Mantar. “The resignation of Pradhan was necessary for students to get back to studying,” the parents said.

All around, people danced in the streets, and slogans – from Jai Bhim to Bharat Mata ki Jai – were raised. Some clicked selfies, some sang protest songs, some continued to raise slogans. A large group of protesters stood still as the National Anthem was sung.

By evening, even after the organisers had announced that the government had accepted all their demands and the agitation had been withdrawn, the crowd lingered.

Story continues below this ad

The police announcement van now broadcast a different message: “The Metro has been opened. We urge you to return home. Your demands have been met.”

Outside Janpath Metro Gate No. 2, volunteers handed out water bottles and slices of pizza. Others fanned departing protesters with pieces of cardboard. Some demonstrators continued to chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” even as they walked towards the Metro.

As the site slowly emptied out, a group of volunteers continued to work, cleaning the piled-up trash.

Twenty-six-year-old Tushar Mehra, who said he had been volunteering since the fifteenth day of the protest, said he would not leave until the area was clean.

Story continues below this ad

“We created this,” he said. “Cleaning it is also our responsibility.”

– With inputs from Kartikeya Bhattacharyya