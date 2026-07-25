‘We have done it,’ CJP founder breaks the news at protest site, says ‘youth will talk about jobs, the future’

For a moment, it did not register. Then Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), sank to his knees, overcome by shock and joy, realising that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had resigned.
Rising to address students and volunteers who had spent 36 days at the protest site with him, Dipke said, “We have done it. We have bloody done it.”
Pradhan’s resignation was the central demand of the CJP-led protest. “What did they say? That there are no resignations in this government. For 36 days, every day they asked me this question. There won’t be resignations. Will there be resignations? These people won’t give resignations. Everyone told me.”
He said Pradhan’s resignation demonstrated the power of a united youth movement. “The world bows down, and one who makes it bow is needed,” he said, adding that the protest had secured “justice” for students who had died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.
He said attempts to break their resolve had failed. “They were sitting in the rain. Police cut off the water supply, still you sat. They closed the police station, still you sat. They made many attempts to break your courage. But your courage can’t be broken,” he said.
“When Hindu and Muslim rise above politics, when we talk about issues, then the nation will do well. This country’s youth will talk about education. This country’s youth will talk about the future. (They) will talk about employment,” he said.
Dipke, who had returned to India from the United States to lead the agitation, said the movement had disproved those who had argued that the government would not be forced to act. “Many people said, ‘Do you think you will go to India? Will a revolution come to India?’ It has come,” he said. “The youth of this country have shown that if they come together, they can make anyone bow.”
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Away from Jantar Mantar, the CJP and the government reached an understanding after Pradhan resigned. The CJP agreed to call off the protest after the government agreed not to pursue legal action against the protesters and compensate the families of NEET aspirants who ended their lives, and look at the CJP’s five-point charter on examination reforms.
At a press conference with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, “Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines.”
Ashutosh Ranka, also a CJP spokesperson, said: “All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues. But we request the protesters to withdraw immediately.”
Nadda and Singh shook hands with Das and Ranka. Nadda said the government had considered the demands raised by the CJP and accepted them. “The five-point charter you gave me is related to reforms in education examinations. We will think deeply about it, and after talking to your delegation, we will try to do whatever we can,” he said.
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“So these were their demands. I think the government has sympathetically considered all the demands they had made and has also accepted them,” he said.
A key point of discussion was the police action and cases registered during the agitation. Nadda said the government would provide the protesters with copies of the FIRs and assured them that no retaliatory action would be taken.
The CJP had submitted a written draft outlining four points relating to the cases filed during the agitation, Nadda said.
“We had a long conversation today. They brought a written draft in which they made four points about the ongoing cases in the agitation. Along with that, we discussed the other two demands: no retaliatory measures should be taken, compensation should be provided, and their five-point charter should be considered,” he said.
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“We will provide them with a copy of the FIRs, and no action will be taken,” he said.
On compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, Nadda said the government was sympathetic to their plight and would provide compensation in accordance with the applicable rules.
“Regarding compensation, the government has clearly said that we also sympathise. There will be compensation according to the rules and regulations; whatever maximum will be possible will be given to them,” he said.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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