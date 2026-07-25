Dharmendra Pradhan introduced meaningful reforms to education sector: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday reacted to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of student protests, saying that he had made significant contributions and introduced meaningful reforms in the education sector.

Gupta said that Pradhan had stepped down, prioritising national interest above all else. Quoting the resignation letter posted by Pradhan on X, Gupta said, “Dharmendra Pradhan Ji has fulfilled every responsibility in his public life with dedication, honesty, and complete devotion. As the Union Education Minister, he made a significant contribution to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020.”

She further said that he had advanced numerous meaningful reforms in the education system. According to the CM, under Pradhan’s tenure, education in Indian languages received a boost, technical and higher education expanded, and new opportunities became available for students.

“Prioritising the national interest above all, he has submitted his resignation from his position. This decision reflects his unwavering commitment to ethical values, dignity, and principles in public life,” she said.

In addition, the CM wished him well for the future, saying, “May his continuous efforts in the service of the nation continually reach new heights.”

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that Pradhan had played a pivotal role in implementing the NEP 2020 and in strengthening the education system. “Under his leadership, several significant initiatives have been undertaken in the education sector. His decision, taken with the nation’s interest paramount, reflects his simplicity, integrity, and dedication to public service. BJP stands firmly with him in this decision,” Singh said.

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री के रूप में श्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान जी ने नई शिक्षा नीति 2020 को लागू करने और शिक्षा व्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। उनके नेतृत्व में शिक्षा क्षेत्र में कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य हुए हैं। राष्ट्रहित को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए लिया गया उनका निर्णय… https://t.co/sYmOXBl8Y8 — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) July 25, 2026

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, meanwhile, echoed similar views: “Education is not merely about degrees; rather, it lays the foundation for the nation’s future. During his tenure, you kept the importance of education at the center of the national discourse and accomplished the vital task of giving a new direction to the country’s education system through far-reaching reforms, including the National Education Policy 2020. The coming generations will reap the benefits of these efforts for a long time to come.”

शिक्षा केवल डिग्रियाँ नहीं, बल्कि राष्ट्र के भविष्य की नींव तैयार करती है। इस सोच को अपने कार्यकाल में सार्थक दिशा देने के लिए श्री @dpradhanbjp जी का धन्यवाद। अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान आपने शिक्षा के महत्व को राष्ट्रीय विमर्श के केंद्र में बनाए रखा और राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020… — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 25, 2026

On the other hand, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the resignation as a “Big win for democracy.” Welcoming Pradhan’s resignation, he said, “This is a major victory of democracy, congratulations to Gen Z, the youth, Dharmendra Pradhan ultimately had to resign, your struggles have paid off.”

He further said that people had lost trust in democracy, but after this major movement, “government had to ultimately yield, this is a major victory of democracy and people, government has to understand that they will have to listen to the people.”

He added, “Long live the power of youth, long live the power of students. Wherever the youth and young energy move, there the era follows.”

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Continuing, Kejriwal said, “Through their movement, the country’s millions of youth have awakened the Modi government, which was sleeping in the slumber of Kumbhakarna, and forced it to accept the resignation of the Education Minister. The fight that began with paper leaks will extend to employment. After this, accountability will be fixed for every mistake in the country. Congratulations on the victory of the movement.”

Congratulations to the entire country on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Big win for democracy. pic.twitter.com/whzjhwSjOs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2026

Meanwhile, AAP senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, visited the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar and said, “Those who don’t talk to anyone without sticks had to resort to making Reels, and the kids making Reels have turned the Modi government’s arrogance into a trainwreck…”